/Will Americans Get $2,000? Trump’s Plan Faces Fierce GOP Resistance

President Trump wants to send $2,000 checks to working-class Americans next year, a plan the White House says will be funded by tariff revenue. But Republican lawmakers are pushing back, arguing the money should go toward cutting the U.S. deficit instead. With the federal deficit still near $1.8 trillion, GOP leaders say direct payouts could worsen inflation and strain public finances. Some Republicans are firmly opposed, while others have raised serious concerns. Meanwhile, the White House is exploring ways to move forward even without Congress, a step that could trigger a major showdown over presidential power. And a pending Supreme Court case on Trump’s tariff authority could upend the entire plan.