Wildfires rage in Greece & Spain as soaring temperatures persist

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
At least 20 people were found dead as wildfires rage in Greece, and the temperature in Athens touches 41°c. On the other hand, in Tenerife, more than 12,000 people evacuated as a devastating blaze- which started deliberately engulfs the island.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos