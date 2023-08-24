Wildfires in Northwest Turkiye: 83 people injured in deadly fires, over 2,700 personnel deployed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Turkiye and Albania continue to battle wildfires. Officials in Turkiye evacuate at least 9 villages, while Albanian police on Monday, arrested suspected arsonists who started a fire in woodlands.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos