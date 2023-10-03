Wildfires affect almost all Canadians this year

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
From east to west, Canada experienced an unprecedented wildfire season that has left scientists struggling to find the right words to describe its magnitude. The scale, duration, and long-term consequences of these fires have been truly exceptional. The records have been shattered, with over 44 million acres burned and over 200,000 people evacuated.

