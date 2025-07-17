LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Wildfire Rages in Northwest Turkiye; Villages Evacuated as Fire Spreads | WION Climate Tracker
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 14:59 IST
Wildfire Rages in Northwest Turkiye; Villages Evacuated as Fire Spreads | WION Climate Tracker
Videos Jul 17, 2025, 14:59 IST

Wildfire Rages in Northwest Turkiye; Villages Evacuated as Fire Spreads | WION Climate Tracker

Turkey firefighters are battling raging wildfires in the western Izmir and Manisa provinces and southern Hatay province. Nearly 200 homes have been damaged nationwide.

Trending Topics

trending videos