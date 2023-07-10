Why World's war on greenhouse gas emissions has a military blind spot
We often take stock of global gas emissions. From keeping a check on the industries. To mitigating the risk of human activities. However, there's an elephant in the room- 'World's armed forces'. As temperatures hit new highs, scientists & environmental groups are stepping up pressure on the UN. Experts want armies to disclose their emissions & end a long-standing exemption. Armies have kept some of their climate pollution data off the books.