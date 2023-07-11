Why US military deals are not enough to wean India off Russian arms yet
India is strengthening its military muscle. Enlocking a multi-billion-dollar defence deal with US. India is shifting its focus towards the West. One of the highlights of PM Modi's recent visit to the U.S. was New Delhi's multi-billion-dollar defence deal. The recent deal is not primarily aimed at shifting reliance on Russian defence equipment or aligning with the West. Instead, analysts emphasise that India’s focus is on developing its own domestic weapons industry.