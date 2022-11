U.S. issued several warnings to India against the import of Russian oil, saying it was not in India's interest. India continued its energy imports from Russia and now U.S. has started taking a softer stance towards India. U.S. has now taken several opportunities to exclaim how it wishes to be India's 'best defence partner'. But why? Is Russia getting something from India that U.S. wants? Here’s a report by Shivan Chanana.