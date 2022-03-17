Why the threat of nuclear war has created a high demand for Potassium Iodide pills

Mar 17, 2022, 01:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The fear of radioactive fallout from accidental or intentional attacks on Ukraine's nuclear plants, or from the use of a nuclear bomb, has triggered surging demand for potassium iodide pills. WION tells you more in this report.
