Afghanistan's first female Sikh MP Anarkali Kaur Honaryar who reached Delhi on Sunday expressed concerns over the developing situation in her country asked the international community to support and speak up. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Delhi, she said, "The world is silent, why? are people of Afghanistan not human, aren't they supposed to be safe. Every 15 years or so, or 20 years, we become a refugee, why Afghans built their homes, only to be destroyed".