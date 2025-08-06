Why is US Racing to Build a Nuclear Reactor on Moon?

In the most dangerous contest since the original Space Race, the US is rushing to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon, with Russia and China close behind and forging their own atomic alliance. This video unpacks why nuclear power is the pivot point for permanent colonisation, how “keep-out zones” could divide the lunar surface, and what’s at stake for all humanity as the battle for the Moon’s south pole begins. Who will light up the darkness—and who will be left in the shadows?