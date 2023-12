Why is India likely to be the world’s fastest-growing economy for at least a couple of decades?

Since last two years, India has remained the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Indian economy is also expected to retain the top spot in 2024 as well. At present, Indian economy and demography resemble China’s between the late 1990s and early 2000s. Watch this video to find out why India is likely to be the world’s fastest-growing economy for at least a couple of decades.