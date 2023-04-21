Why is Germany planning to ban the installation of most oil & gas heating from 2024?
Oil and natural gas are major industries in the energy market. They play an influential role in the country's economy. These oil and gas industries are, however, in a looming state in Germany. Germany plans to ban the installation of most oil and gas heating systems from next year. The proposal was approved, triggering angry divisions in the cabinet. The radical plans are designed to transform Germany’s heating systems.