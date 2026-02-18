/Why Is China Suddenly Building So Many Nuclear Weapons? China’s Massive Nuclear Push

#Gravitas China is accelerating its nuclear expansion — building ballistic missile submarines at record speed while increasing warhead production in hardened mountain facilities. With projections suggesting a sharp rise in China’s nuclear arsenal by 2030, Beijing’s military build-up is reshaping the global strategic balance. From next-generation submarines to expanded missile infrastructure, analysts say the shift signals a major transformation in China’s deterrence doctrine. Is this about countering the United States? Preparing for a Taiwan contingency? Or redefining nuclear parity in a multipolar world? We break down the numbers, the strategy, and the geopolitical consequences.