Why is China boosting its air power along LAC with India? | World at War

Ever since the Chinese dragon's creeping expansion was blunted first at Doklam in 2017 and then again in Galwan in 2020, the picture that is clearly emerging is of a petulant dragon that is preparing for war. As any military strategist will tell you: before a war is fought the logistics for combat are laid out. The infrastructure that China is building in Tibet and the Xinjiang province points at only one thing: This is not a defensive preparation. This is preparation for a military offensive. But this may not be limited to a ground misadventure. What China seems to be planning for in the near imminent future is an air battle over the icy mountains of the Himalayas. Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.