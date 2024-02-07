Why has Pakistan failed to rein in insurgency in Balochistan?

As Pakistan prepares for its general elections on the 8th of February, it was served a cruel reminder late on the 29th of January that all is not well in its largest province, Balochistan. The restive province was jolted when heavily armed terrorists launched three coordinated attacks, including one on a high-security prison. The attacks left four law enforcement personnel and two civilians dead. A 12-hour gun battle was triggered in which nine of the terrorists were also killed. The banned separatist group Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attacks. How potent is the danger posed by the Baloch Liberation Army and why has Pakistan failed, so far, to rein in the separatists? Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.