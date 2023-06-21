Why drone tech in Indo-Pacific is important?

From the Russia-Ukraine war to the tensions at Indo-Pacific, US-based manufacturer General Atomics' MQ9 drones have become one of the most valuable aerial assets for the US and its allies. Recently, the Indian government approved the acquisition of 31 MQ9B Predator drones from General Atomics. Voice of America's Jessica Stone spoke with General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall on India-US defence technology cooperation and this drone technology importance in the Indo-Pacific region. Take a look...