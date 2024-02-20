Why DRC conflict threatens regional stability

Violent clashes have escalated between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s army and Rwandan-backed m23 Tutsi-led rebels in eastern Congo, killing scores and displacing hundreds of thousands. The fighting, in a war that has lasted decades, has increased the risk of an all-out conflict between Congo and Rwanda that could suck in neighbours and regional forces including South Africa, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi. In the capital Kinshasa, and the north Kivu provincial capital Goma, Congolese have taken to the streets to protest against deteriorating security in the east and have accused the international community of not doing enough to hold Rwanda to account for its support for the rebels.