Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola says he's 'not good enough' after a chastening defeat to Manchester United. Is the Spaniard having a meltdown?
Why Does Guardiola Feel He's 'Not Good Enough'?
Advertisment
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola says he's 'not good enough' after a chastening defeat to Manchester United. Is the Spaniard having a meltdown?
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.