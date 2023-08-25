Why did the World Wrestling body suspend membership in the Wrestling Federation of India?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
India is barred from being a member of the United World Wrestling Body. The world governing body for wrestling suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India. The UWW conveyed its decision in a letter sent to the Indian Olympic Association.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos