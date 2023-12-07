Why did Taliban's Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani hold a Pakistani Passport?

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Interior Minister of Afghanistan held a Pakistani Passport while negotiating with the Americans in Doha. Haqqani was a UN-designated terrorist who carried a bounty of $10 million. Did the US not know, or did it willingly overlook the fact that Sirajuddin Haqqani was travelling with a Pakistani passport while negotiating with the Americans in Doha? Mohammed Saleh speaks with Bill Roggio, a Senior Fellow at FDD and editor of FDD's Long War Journal.