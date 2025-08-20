LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Why China's Bees Buzz While America's Fall Silent? 62% of U.S. Bees Gone

Why China's Bees Buzz While America's Fall Silent? 62% of U.S. Bees Gone

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 08:59 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 08:59 IST
Why China's Bees Buzz While America's Fall Silent? 62% of U.S. Bees Gone
China's bees are thriving while the U.S. faces a crisis — with 62% of its bee population gone. What’s behind this alarming decline in American bees, and why are China’s buzzing with life?

Trending Topics

trending videos