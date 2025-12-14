/Why calculators are growing in popularity

Published: Dec 14, 2025, 15:19 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 15:19 IST
While artificial intelligence can solve complex equations, millions of people around the world still reach for a simple calculator, and trust it more. From Casio's enduring global dominance to Bangkok street vendors who rely on calculators to bridge language barriers, this story explores why these pocket-sized devices continue to thrive. In a world of apps, prompts and constant updates, the calculator remains the most reliable tool in the room. Watch to find out why the calculator isn't going anywhere.