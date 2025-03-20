Why is Balochistan under shadow of terror? | WION exclusive ground report
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Balochistan remains the biggest security headache for Pakistan. The train hijacked by the Balochistan Liberation Army is the latest episode in the surging violence in the province. The hijacking marks a new chapter in the Baloch movement, an armed insurgency seeking independence for the mineral-rich region. WION's Pakistan Bureau Chief Anas Mallick visited Balochistan after the recent attacks...brings you a ground report!
