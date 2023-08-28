Why are people of Delhi suddenly looking for holiday destinations in September?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Destinations near Delhi are seeing an unusual uptick of travel inquiries between September 6-10.This is because a new long weekend has emerged due to the G20 summit and Janmashtami festival. September 8-10 have been declared public holidays because of the G20 summit in Delhi.

