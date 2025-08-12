Why are allies turning away from America's stealth jet?

President Trump's 39% tariff on Switzerland has sparked international backlash, with multiple U.S. allies reconsidering or canceling F-35 fighter jet deals. Switzerland is demanding a $9.1 billion order be scrapped, while Spain, Canada, and Portugal turn to alternatives. As trade tensions rise, America's flagship stealth jet faces an uncertain future. Watch for the full breakdown of this global defense fallout.