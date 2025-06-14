Who Wins In A Direct Fight? Israel's Tech Vs Iran's Might

So, how do Iran and Israel measure up militarily? On paper, Iran fields a larger force. But in real terms, Israel holds the advantage with cutting-edge precision missiles, advanced jets, and devastating bunker-busting bombs. Iran leans heavily on its large standing army and a network of proxies and covert operatives — many of which have been crippled in recent months by joint Israeli and U.S. operations