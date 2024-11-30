The political suspense continues in the Indian state of Maharashtra over the selection of the next chief minister. The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is yet to decide on the issue after the coalition won a landslide last week. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, is expected to continue in the post. However, leaders in the BJP, which won 137 seats on its own compared to Shiv Sena's 57 seats, want the party to hold the chief minister's position. Watch in for more details!