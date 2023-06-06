Who will be next NATO chief as Jen Stoltenberg to retire soon

British prime minister Rishi Sunak ahead of U.S trip this week has signal support for his defense secretary Ben Wallace as NATO's next chief when asked if he would push in Washington for Wallace's appointment Sunak did not directly answer but heaped praise on his 53-year-old cabinet colleague listening Ben does a fantastic job he's a great defense secretary this is a conversation that is happening amongst leaders around the world more generally and I'm sure it will continue to happen I would say Ben is widely respected amongst his colleagues around the world particularly for the role he's played in Ukraine and supporting Ukraine and and the Britain has always been a leading contributor to NATO.