WHO recommends second Malaria vaccine; could Malaria finally be eradicated?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
The World Health Organisation has given its approval for the R21/Matrix malaria vaccine, a ground-breaking development in the battle against malaria. Developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, this cost-effective vaccine is set to be mass-produced in India.

