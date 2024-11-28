Lashkar-e-Taiba member Salman Rehman Khan, accused of supplying weapons for Bengaluru terror activities, has been extradited from Rwanda.
Who Is Salman Rehman Khan? | NIA Brings Back Lashkar Terrorist From Rwanda
