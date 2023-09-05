Who is ISRO's Vyommitra and what can she do?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch a humanoid robot into space as a part of its Gaganyaan Mission. This is the second phase of the mission and will launch a female space fairing humanoid robot called Vyommitra let's tell you more about this.

