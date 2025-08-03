LOGIN
  Who is Arvinder Singh Bahal? Agra-born investor to fly on Blue Origin mission today
Published: Aug 03, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 16:59 IST
Who is Arvinder Singh Bahal? Agra-born investor to fly on Blue Origin mission today
Arvinder Singh Bahal, an Agra-born real estate investor who lives in the US, will fly to the edge of space onboard Blue Origin's tourism flight NS-34 on August 3. Watch for more details!

