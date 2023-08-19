WHO: China faces fastest rise in Mpox cases

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
When the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced new instructions on containing a disease outbreak a few weeks ago, it was difficult not to experience a sense of déjà vu regarding hazmat suits, PCR tests, quarantines, and contact tracing.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos