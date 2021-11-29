WHO chief raises alarm over vacccine equity amid risk of Omicron spreading globally

Nov 29, 2021, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pleaded with countries during the World Health Assembly to do their part to tackle vaccine inequality amid the risk of Omicron variant spreading globally.
