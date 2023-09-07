WHO: Bangladesh hit by worst dengue outbreak on record

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
World Health Organization declared the current Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh as the country's most severe one. The global health bodies blamed climate change partly for the spread of Dengue in the South Asian Nation. The increasing number of cases has overwhelmed the health care system.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos