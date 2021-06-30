'WHO approved vaccines can be on national list for travel': Ugo Astuto

Jun 30, 2021, 05:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
European Union's envoy to India Ugo Astuto has said that each EU member state can have WHO-approved vaccines on the national list for travel, days after it emerged that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not list India-made Covishield vaccine.
Read in App