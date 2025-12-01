/White House Tracker To Call Out 'Media Offenders'

The White House has announced a new system aimed at publicly tracking and calling out so-called “media offenders” — a “Hall of Shame” designed to highlight misinformation, selective reporting, and repeated inaccuracies. While critics warn this could escalate tensions between the administration and the press, supporters argue it brings long-needed accountability to major outlets. This video breaks down what the tracker is, why it’s being launched, how it will work, and what it could mean for journalists, media freedom, and political messaging in the U.S