Whistleblower: CIA bribed analysts to avoid Wuhan origin theory

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
The outbreak of COVID-19 and the World battles various sub-variants of the disease with the origins of the virus being still a mystery. A whistleblower in the CIA has told Congress the agency bribed its own analysts to say COVID-19 did not originate in a Wuhan lab.

