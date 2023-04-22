Which are the deadliest missiles filling up India's arsenal?

In a partially declassified CIA intelligence report from 1990, U.S. said that “We see little benefit to India of developing ICBM-class missile.” India has come a long way since then. Today, there are only seven countries in the world that possess Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) and India is one of them. Not just this, India is on course to creating its own rocket force as well! Let’s take a look at India’s upcoming missiles...