WhatsApp's latest feature protects IP addresses in calls

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
WhatsApp will soon be rolling out a new option on Android and iOS called Protect IP addresses and calls. According to Media reports, the new feature will make it harder for hackers to infer a WhatsApp user's location by protecting their IP address in calls. In other words, the protect IP address in calls feature will prevent malicious threat actors from obtaining users' locations and listening in to their calls.

