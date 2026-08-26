/WhatsApp replaces 6-digit PIN with stronger password security feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a major security upgrade by replacing its traditional 6-digit two-step verification PIN with a stronger password system. Users can now create alphanumeric passwords with letters, numbers and special characters to better protect their accounts from hacking and unauthorized access. The Meta-owned messaging platform is also expanding passkey support and introducing new caller information tools. Here's everything you need to know about WhatsApp's latest security features and how they could help safeguard your account.