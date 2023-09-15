What’s the Russia – North Korea game plan?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Standing on Russian soil, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with Putin while his country launched ballistic missiles in Japan’s direction. From Kim's medium of choice for travelling to Russia, to the prolonged handshake between Kim and Putin to the locations they chose for their meetings - this diplomatic meet was high on optics and the message was directly aimed at the West. The US State department used words like 'troubled' and 'concerned' seeing the warmth between Putin and North Korea. But what is troubling the U.S.? Will North Korea aid Russia in Ukraine? Will Russia take stance with the hermit nation against US in the Korean peninsula? Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana.

