What's the outlook for stocks this week?
Forthcoming week Global markets are poised for a moment of reflection as they await crucial economic data releases primarily from the United States. Now the focus will be on the unveiling of the Q4 GDP figures, initial jobless claims data, personal consumption expenditure the PCE data and consumer confidence numbers for February. These indicators especially GDP and jobless claims are anticipated to sway US bond yields shaping Market sentiment worldwide. Watch to know more!