What's next for Wagner group after Prigozhin's death?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- Russian President Vladimir Putin finally broke his silence over the apparent death of Wagner ChiefYevgeny Prigozhin while expressing condolences over the plane crash. Putin says the Wagner boss was a talented man who made mistakes.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos