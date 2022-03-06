LIVE TV
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Ukraine Under Attack
Countries imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine will be party to conflict: Putin
Russia not adhering to ceasefire, evacuation delayed in Mariupol: Ukraine
Russia all set to 'bombard' Ukrainian cities ‘into submission': Report
UK volunteer groups raise $72 million for people affected by Ukraine's invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy in Ukraine invasion has stumped US defence experts
What we know about suicide bombing in Pakistan’s Peshawar
Mar 06, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Suicide bombing happened on March 4 in Pakistan’s Peshawar inside a Shia mosque. At least 57 people were killed and over 200 were injured in the blast.
Read in App