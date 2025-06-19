What’s Driving Trump's Sudden Warmth Toward Pakistan

Pakistan is often called a failed state. At other points, it has been called a rogue state or client state. That, of course, refers not to the country in general but to its army-centred ruling elite, which often sidesteps or steamrolls the interests of ordinary citizens to uphold its power base and worldview. Military coups and martial laws at various times only testify to this fact. The question to ask is: how is it that despite all the criticism and flak it faces, the military apparatus that runs the Pakistani state, sometimes in letter and almost always in spirit, has the right of way both at home and, as it turns out, abroad?