/What prompted CIA chief John Ratcliffe's visit to Russia?

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has reportedly travelled to Moscow for meetings, in what is believed to be his first known trip to Russia since taking charge of the agency. U.S. media reports say Ratcliffe travelled via Latvia aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, which landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport. The CIA, Pentagon and Kremlin have not publicly confirmed the purpose of the visit. The trip comes as U.S.-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace efforts remain stalled and tensions over Iran add another layer to Washington-Moscow relations.