What next for Nifty50 after hitting 20,000?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Indian stock markets are in a record-high territory. Nifty 50 crossed the 20,000 mark. But what does that mean going forward? Is the Indian stock market in a bubble, or can it rally beyond the psychological number of 20,000

