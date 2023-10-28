What lies in wait for Israeli ground troops in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Take a look at the extensive labyrinth of tunnels built by the Hamas militant group which stretches across the densely populated strip, hiding fighters, their rockets and ammunition. The tunnels inside Gaza are believed to be as much as 30m (100ft) below the surface.

